Athlete of the Week Coyote Stunt Team By Brendan Saunders Mar 24, 2023 The Coyote Stunt Team's extra preparation paid off. The group took fourth place at the state competition. From left to right: Bailey Corbin, Hetze Leon, AJ Lawson, Josephine Tsikata and Alysah Maciel. Jennifer Lawson The Williston High School Cheer Stunt Team has been nominated for Williston Herald Athlete of the Week. Tthe Coyote Cheer team traveled to Bismarck to participate in the North Dakota Cheer Coach Association State Competition on March 18. The group is made up by Hetze Leon, Josephine Tsikata, Bailey Corbin, Alysah Maciel, and AJ Lawson.Before the meet, the group put in the extra work practicing and putting together a difficult routine. "They have worked hard to put together a difficult routine and have spent extra time on the mat," Coach Jennifer Lawson said. All the hard work and preparation paid off for the group, finishing in the top five in the Stunt Off Division placing fourth overall. Stunt team member AJ Lawson also took home second place in the Male Jump Off Division. Congratulations on being named Athlete of the Week. Good luck for continued success.