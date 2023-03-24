WHS state cheer 23

The Coyote Stunt Team's extra preparation paid off. The group took fourth place at the state competition. From left to right: Bailey Corbin, Hetze Leon, AJ Lawson, Josephine Tsikata and Alysah Maciel. 

 Jennifer Lawson

The Williston High School Cheer Stunt Team has been nominated for Williston Herald Athlete of the Week. 

Tthe Coyote Cheer team traveled to Bismarck to participate in the North Dakota Cheer Coach Association State Competition on March 18. 



