On Thursday, Dec. 12, a Williston Trinity Christian School student-athlete officially announced where he intends to continue his athletic pursuits at the collegiate level.
WTCS senior Ethan Decker signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Mary, a Division II program in Bismarck. Decker made the announcement in front of friends, family, coaches and faculty members inside the basketball gymnasium of Williston Trinity Christian School on Thursday morning.
At the event, Decker told the Williston Herald that he did not give the University of Mary strong consideration until the very end of the recruiting process. Other schools such as Minot State University, Jamestown and the University of Concordia, located in Minnesota, were also on Decker’s radar, but ultimately, the positive impression left by the U-Mary coaching staff eventually won over the Crusaders runner.
“I really felt like U-Mary was, for the most part, just absolutely amazing. The presentation of their college was just great, and their coaching staff was just grade A,” Decker stated. “They will work you efficiently and perfectly, and I feel like I can grow in that environment.”
Participating in multiple sports at the high school level, including cross country and six-man football, Decker says that he will focus his attention on the spring track and field season while attending college. In particular, the WTCS senior says he will specialize in the 100 and 200 meter sprints at the next level. As far as academics are concerned, Decker says he intends to major in computer science.
The future collegiate sprinter also thanked his parents, David and Dianne for their unwavering support, and also thanked his WTCS track coaches, Bryan Eder and John Washington, for helping unlock his full athletic potential.
“Coach Eder was amazing, ever since seventh grade, he’s always been that coach to be there for me. And coach Washington as well, I wish I had him earlier in my career,” Decker shared.
Meanwhile, Eder, who also attended the signing, spoke very highly of Decker’s work ethic and commitment to his craft. Heading into the 2020 spring season, the highly decorated high school sprinter has competed at state four consecutive times, and has placed as high as second at the podium.
“Ethan’s passion for track and field was already evident in junior high. He’s never been a physical giant, so he would get teased by the high school sprinters on the team. But it wasn’t long before they had to show him respect because he was outworking them in practice and beating them in races,” Eder said of Decker.