On Tuesday, April 21, former Teton volleyball player Brook Russell decided to resume her collegiate career at Presentation College, an NAIA university located in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Russell, who finished up last season tied for second on the club with 34 service aces, tells the Williston Herald that she took a campus visit to South Dakota in late February, just prior to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions going into effect. The former Teton says the welcoming atmosphere of the current players at her new school, along with the organizational skills of head coach Chelsey Albrecht were the key factors that sold her on becoming a member of the Presentation College Saints.
“The campus was pretty small, but I really liked my experience there,” Russell shares. “I was able to meet four of their returning players, and I hit it off right away with coach Albrecht. She was super organized and it felt like the right fit for me.”
While at Williston State College, Russell learned to play the libero position. Playing multiple positions in high school, Russell believes focusing her efforts as as a defensive specialist for the past two years will serve her well as she transitions to the next level of volleyball. As a result, she is thankful for the opportunity given to her by WSC head coach Chelsea Hinck to expand her game.
“Back in high school, I kind of played everywhere; outside hitter, or wherever they needed me to play. But in college, communication was a big responsibility for my new position, and I think a matured alot because of it,” she adds. “I love what coach Hinck did for me and all the girls, she was always energetic and put in the extra time with us, and she was very involved with the program.”
Academically, Russell plans to major in nursing while at Presentation College. In the meantime, the former Williston State College student-athlete says she is finishing up her WSC education and working out at her home in Montana during the on-going pandemic. Once things return to normal, Russell states she is most looking forward to meeting new people at her next collegiate destination in South Dakota.
“I am hopeful we can start taking summer classes in the nursing program, and that will give me a chance to learn from all the new instructors,” Russell continues. “But I’m definitely going to miss all the friends and all the connections I’ve made at Williston State, the fan base and the support we got from other student-athletes was really incredible.”
While Russell is among the sophomores leaving the Tetons program, WSC announced the signing of a Montana prospect Isabel Evans on April 22. Evans, a middle hitter from Corvallis High School, helped lead her program to a state championship as a senior, finishing with the year with an average of 1.91 blocks-per-set. Coach Hinck said this new addition to the lineup is vital piece for the Tetons going forward.
“Our volleyball program is growing in such a successful direction,” she said. “Isabel Evans is going to be huge impact to our future. I had the opportunity to watch her at state in Bozeman this past fall, and knew she had to be a part of our program here at WSC. She holds an infectious energy, reads the game, excels in her position with athleticism, and calculates the movement of her team. We are thrilled for what is to come in the fall.”
Meanwhile, Evans, who earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 in high school while taking dual enrollment and AP courses, states she looks forward to the available educational opportunities at Williston.
“I am excited to play volleyball for the athletic program while studying for my future,” Evans shares. “I am planning to take courses to assist me in pursuing my education career goals of getting a degree in either an athletic training or physical therapy program.”