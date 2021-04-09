Williston State College freshman Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu and sophomore Keeley Tini were named to the Mon-Dak Conference’s all-conference teams.
Kailahi-Fulu was named to the first team and Tini was named to the second team. Both are very deserving of the honors, as they were consistently leaders on both ends of the floor for Williston State.
Kailahi-Fulu, a freshman forward, was the go-to player for scoring in the post and did so well. She was second on the team with an average of 14.4 points per game this season, and she led the team with 8.3 rebounds per game.
Despite an injury late in the year, she was still a factor for the Lady Tetons; in the first round of the Region XIII tournament, Kailahi-Fulu led all scorers in a win over Bismarck State with 28 points.
She also shot 52.1 percent from the floor this season, and she dished out 2.6 assists per game.
Kailahi-Fulu scored 20 or more points in five games this season, and she scored less than 10 points in just six games. She also had 10 games this season where she grabbed 10 or more rebounds.
Tini, a sophomore forward, completed the terrific pairing of herself and Kailahi-Fulu. Offensively, Tini led Williston State with 16 points per game, and down the stretch of the season, when Kailahi-Fulu was injured and missed some playing time, Tini stepped up and had some big games for Williston State.
Overall this season, Tini shot 40.1 percent from the field, and from three-point range she was deadly, shooting 38.8 percent.
Tini also stepped up on the defensive end, grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game. She also averaged 2.7 assists per game.
In total, Tini had three games this season where she scored 30 or more points; There were only three games this season where Tini scored less than 10 points, and to close out the season, Tini scored 10 or more points in the last 14 games.
She was also a player opposing teams didn’t want to foul, as she shot 75 percent from the free throw line. Tini also had six games this season where she grabbed 10 or more rebounds.