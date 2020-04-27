The leading scorer on last year's Williston State College women's basketball team will be continuing her collegiate career at a four-year university.
Gabriella Capasso, a forward from Fondi, Italy, by way of Lustre Christian in Montana, has committed to play at Southwest Baptist University. Located in Bolivar, Missouri, Southwest Baptist is a Division-II program which competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Capasso joins the Bearcats club after posting 18.1 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per contest in 29 games with the Tetons in 2019-2020. On Feb. 10, in a 82-72 loss against United Tribes Technical College, Capasso recorded a season-high 36 points.
In her final game with the Tetons on Feb. 28, Capasso posted 19 points in a 79-54 defeat at Miles Community College. For the year, she reached double figure scoring numbers in all but three games. She leaves WSC with a career average of 7.4 rebounds per game, and a free throw percentage of 77.6 percent. Following the 2019-2020 season, Capasso also earned Mon-Dak Second Team All-Conference honors.
Meanwhile, former WSC women's basketball head coach Kia Herbel thanked Capasso for her work ethic.
"Thank you for your hard work on and off the court these past two years, Gabriella," Herbel said in a statement. "We will miss you and wish you the best of luck.