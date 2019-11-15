On Friday, Nov. 15, the Well hosted a doubleheader of men's basketball as part of the Williston State Invitational.
In the first game of the evening, it was the College of Southern Idaho who came away with a convincing win over Minnesota Prep Academy, 92-52.
In the second contest, the hometown Williston State College Tetons took the court against the Casper Thunderbirds. The first half featured strong Teton defense from the opening tip as Casper had their issues handling the ball on the perimeter, as well as finishing in the paint. Meanwhile, WSC's offense featured a blend of quality looks inside, as well as solid shooting from the outside.
The Tetons enjoyed early leads of 7-2 and 15-8. Then with just under 12 minutes remaining in the period, sophomore Johnathan Komagum split a pair of free throws to open up a 22-10 advantage. After that, Casper battled back, going on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 22-17. From that point, WSC went on a 14-4 run to make the score 36-21 in favor of the Tetons with 4:04 to go in the half.
By intermission, Williston State led 45-30 as a pair of freshman, Kobey Lam and Jordan Kellier each accounted for 14 points by the break.
Also on Friday, the WSC women's basketball team registered their first win of the season on the road against Colorado Northwestern, 71-62. For weekend coverage of the Tetons, please go to willistonherald.com.