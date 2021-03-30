Bismarck State College didn't stand a chance against the Lady Tetons on March 30 during the quarterfinals of the Region XIII tournament.
Throughout the entire game, which was played at The Well, the Williston State College women's basketball team held the lead and didn't give Bismarck State the opportunity to take it.
Sure the Lady Mystics came within a few points of tying the game, and almost got the better of the Lady Tetons in the second half, but Williston State held them back and went on to win 75-68.
Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu led the team in scoring points with 28 total. Just behind her was Keeley Tini with 15 points, then Brooklyn Douglas with 14, Laia Balcells Niubo had nine and Sydney Labatte had eight.
The Lady Tetons advance to the semifinals at Miles Community College to take on the Lady Pioneers.
Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. MST on Thursday, April 1 in Miles City, MT.