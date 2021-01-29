After a couple of close games and a three-game losing streak to open the season, the Williston State College women's basketball team got in the win column with a blowout 80-44 win over United Tribes Technical College on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The Lady Tetons had gotten close to getting that first win in its first two games of the season, which were two nine-point losses, but they were able to pull everything together to get the win Thursday.
Only two Williston State players scored in double-figures, but what helped the Lady Tetons pour in the 80 points was the variety and balance of scoring they had.
A whopping 13 different Williston State players scored, overwhelming the eight United Tribes players who scored in the contest.
Leading the way for Williston State were Keeley Tini and Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu, who had 14 and 13 points respectively.
After both had a quiet game to open the season, with Tini only scoring five points and Kailahi-Fulu only scoring six, both have picked it up and started scoring more.
Now, Kailahi-Fulu is averaging 13.5 points per game, and Tini is averaging 16.3 points per game. Sydney Labatte is also helping lead the way offensively, averaging 8.8 points per game with a pair of double-figure scoring games this season.
Williston State ended the game with a big lead, but in the first half, the game was pretty close.
In the first quarter, both teams had a turn of holding a lead, and the lead never grew to more than a couple baskets. In the second quarter, the Lady Tetons eventually got a double-digit lead, with 4:42 left when Brooklyn Douglas made a three-point shot, but even then, Williston State’s lead at halftime was just 37-26.
Even trailing by 11 points, a strong start to the third quarter would have put United Tribes right back in the game with a couple baskets.
Instead, the Williston State lead grew to 20 when Marni Schieffer made a layup with 3:07 left in the third, and the Lady Tetons’ lead grew to 25 by the end of the third quarter.
It didn’t take long in the fourth, either, for Williston State to grow the lead to 30 points for the first time; With 7:12 left in the game, Tini made a free throw that put the Lady Tetons up 71-41.
The Lady Tetons had a 13-6 advantage in steals in the game, as well as a 44-32 advantage in rebounds.
United Tribes ended the game without an advantage in any statistical category.
The win was both a conference and division win for the Lady Tetons, and they still have two more home games before hitting the road. The next game is Monday, Feb. 1, when the Lady Tetons host Bismarck State College.