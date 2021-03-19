After a 10-day break between games, the Williston State College women’s basketball team got back to action with a 79-70 win over United Tribes Technical College.
The Lady Tetons had a good season going but ran into some trouble recently, sitting on a three-game losing streak.
A game against Lake Region State College on March 10 was postponed, leaving the Lady Tetons some extra time to get ready for the game against United Tribes Technical College, and they capitalized on that time with a nice win to get back in the win column.
It was a bit of a different way to win then what Williston State is used to. Usually, the Lady Tetons have good bench scoring and have a lot of players contribute.
On Wednesday, though, the Lady Teton starters took over and carried the team to the win.
Out of the 79 points, the starters combined for 73 points, leaving the bench to add just six points.
Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu led Williston State with 21 points and finished with a double-double, adding 11 rebounds to her performance. Makia Remus was second on the team with 20 points.
Sydney Labatte scored 14 points and added eight rebounds, and Keeley Tini had a double-double of her own with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Brooklyn Douglas rounded out the starters with eight points of her own, as well as a game-high five steals.
Grace Lupumba and Marni Schieffer were the only players to score off the bench, with four and two points respectively.
A similar game played out for United Tribes Technical College, as its starters had big games to power the team.
Hannah Golus led everyone in the game with 25 points, and LaTosha Thunderhawk added 22 points. But even with the two leading scorers in the game, United Tribes Technical College couldn’t pull out the win.
Outside of those two, who combined for 47 of the team’s 70 points, only one other player scored in double figures.
Ending the losing streak that they were on was a good way for the Lady Tetons to kick off the final stretch of the season. After Wednesday’s game, Williston State only has four more games.
Against the remaining four opponents, Bismarck State College, Dawson Community College, North Dakota State College of Science and Miles Community College, the Lady Tetons have a combined 2-6 record so far this season. Both wins have come against Bismarck State College.