WSC women's bball

Keeley Tini looks to pass the ball during a February 18, 2021 Williston State College women's basketball home game against Lake Region State College. The Lady Tetons won the game 78-63.

 File Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

An incredible 11-game win streak by the Williston State College womens basketball team came to an end because of a two-point deficit.

The Lady Tetons lost a close battle to Dawson Community College on Thursday, Feb. 10, as the game ended with a 64-62 final.

Both previous meetings between the teams were close, and this one was no exception. Williston State was only two points away from hitting a 12-game win streak.

All statistics and dates referenced are from the WSC athletics website.

Throughout the game, Williston State and Dawson CC were neck-and-neck. The teams were tied after the first quarter, and at halftime, the Lady Tetons only trailed by two points.

The Lady Tetons took a small lead after the third quarter, but Dawson CC bounced back in the fourth to claim the small lead and win.

Williston State had good scoring across the board, as all eight Lady Tetons scored in the game. On top of that, three of the players scored in double figures.

Leading the way for Williston State is Emily Kurkowski, who scored 17 points. Her 17 were the second-most points scored out of any player in the game.

Hayley MacDonald was second on Williston State with 11 points, and off the bench, Irene de la Fuente scored 10 points.

Jillian Litwiller added nine points off the bench, and Laiten Lantis scored three points off the bench.

In the starting lineup, Brooklyn Douglas scored six points, Sydney Labatte scored four points and Keeley Tini scored two points.

Dawson CC had three players score in double figures, and in total, they had seven players score.

Despite the loss, Williston State has played well and has been for the past month-and-a-half.

Williston State has the chance to bounce back on Monday, Feb 14 when the Lady Tetons travel to take on United Tribes Technical College.

Tags

Load comments