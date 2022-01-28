Sydney Labatte, No. 25 on the Williston State College women's basketball team, prepares to shoot the ball during a Nov. 13 home game against North Dakota State College of Science. The Lady Tetons lost the game 90-72.
A winning streak is still in full effect for the Williston State College womens basketball team, as the Lady Tetons have now won seven straight games after two more wins this week.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Williston State defeated North Dakota State College of Science 69-61, and on Thursday, Jan. 27, the Lady Tetons defeated United Tribes Technical College 99-44.
With the wins, the Lady Tetons are a perfect 7-0 in the month of January and are on their hottest streak of the season.
In both games, the Lady Tetons led for most of the contests.
The win over North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) became a closer game toward the end, but Williston State held on for the victory.
The Lady Tetons had led the Lady Wildcats for nearly the entire game, even building a 20-point lead in the second quarter, but NDSCS outscored Williston State in both the third and fourth quarters to make things interesting.
At halftime, Williston State held a 42-24 lead, but in the second half, NDSCS outscored the Lady Tetons 37-27 to get closer.
Leading the way for Williston State was Brooklyn Douglas, who scored 16 points, the most of any scorer in the game.
Williston State had some great depth in its scoring in the win, as five different players hit double-digits, and seven different players scored.
Right behind Douglas were Sydney Labatte and Keeley Tini, who scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Off the bench, Emily Kurkowski and Irene de la Fuente each scored 10 points. Rounding out the team, Jillian Litwiller and Hayley MacDonald each scored two points.
Against United Tribes, it was clear from the get-go that the Lady Tetons had the advantage.
After taking a 25-13 lead in the first quarter, the Lady Tetons never looked back en route to their big win.
Leading the way for Williston State was Kurkowski, who poured in 30 points to lead all scorers in the game.
Douglas had another good game for Williston State, scoring 17 points, and de la Fuente had 16 points.
The other double-digit scorers in the game for Williston State were Labatte, who had 13 points, and Laiten Lantis, who had 10 points.
Rounding out the team, MacDonald scored seven points, Litwiller scored four points and Tini scored two points.
With the chance to complete a perfect January, the Lady Tetons hit the road for their next game. On Monday, Jan. 31, Williston State will face Bismarck State College, who they have split meetings with so far this season.