The Williston State College athletic department announced Monday that three women’s basketball games were canceled this week.

Those games were originally set for Friday, Dec. 10, Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12.

They were canceled as a result of COVID-19 concerns within the opponents programs.

However, the women’s team added a game on Thursday, Dec. 9 against the Dickinson State University JV team.

That game starts at 5:30 p.m. and is part of a doubleheader with the men’s basketball team who was originally hosting Dickinson State JV at 7:30 p.m.

The men’s basketball and hockey schedules remain unchanged.

Men’s hockey will be traveling to Bismarck to take on the University of Mary on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Then, on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 the Tetons will host the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

Saturday’s game starts at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s game starts at 2 p.m.

These will be the last home hockey games until January.

