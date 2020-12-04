Women’s basketball at Williston State College is expected to start in early January, and after dealing with an unprecedented semester the team’s head coach said everyone is ready to get back on the court.
Bill Triplett started his new role as head coach in the spring of 2020 and said that he is excited to start in January.
Having coached for 40 years he inherited a team that had a losing record.
But that might change based on what he talked about during his Dec. 1 interview regarding his new players, his coaching philosophy and his goals for the 2020-2021 season.
A difficult semester
This year fall and winter sports (with the exception of hockey) at the college level were pushed back to the spring semester as a result of COVID-19 concerns and precautions.
Despite not having a season, the teams at WSC were still allowed to practice and condition.
But Williston State College was not spared from the pandemic.
Early on in the year many students, including many student athletes at WSC, were either exposed to or caught COVID-19.
This prompted Teton Athletics and training in general to be put on hold until October, according to several coaches.
Even now at the end of the semester, Triplett and others said their teams are not allowed to practice together throughout the month of December because of COVID-19 precautions, but individuals can use the facilities before winter break and can still train outside of the team.
Good things will happen
Triplett said per the updated National Junior College Athletic Association guidelines for the spring semester, women’s basketball will start practicing on Jan. 4.
Then, the first game will be Jan. 20.
And if there is one thing Triplett seemed the most excited about, it’s that three of his new players have a chance to really make a difference on the team.
Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu, Keeley Tini and Kararaina Pene are all from New Zealand and are expected to perform well this coming season.
They were supposed to come to the states this fall but didn’t because basketball wasn’t going to start until the spring semester, and their families deemed it to be safer to stay in New Zealand, he said.
But overall, Triplett said he is impressed with the attitudes from everyone on his team and their work ethic.
And looking ahead to January, Triplett said one his main goals is to just get some wins.
“I just want to…get things started on the right foot so the kids feel good about themselves,” he said. “(During) those first four or five games I want to see them compete at a high level effort wise and teamwork wise, (I want them to) be unselfish and be organized.”
Triplett said he knows it will be a work in progress as he helps get the team to its full potential, but he said what he really wants is to see everyone on the team giving their 100 percent and playing together.
“If they’re doing those things, and doing what they’re asked to, good things will happen,” he said.