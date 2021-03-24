The Williston State College women's basketball team split a pair of games early in the week, defeating Bismarck State College 77-72 in overtime on Monday, March 22 and losing 71-62 to the North Dakota State College of Science on Tuesday, March 23.
Coming into the week, the Lady Tetons were 7-10 overall, with a chance to finish the regular season with an even record with three wins this week.
While the loss Tuesday was close, it put Williston State at 8-11 overall, with the best possible finish to the season being 9-11.
In the win over Bismarck State, the starting lineup was the big driving force that gave the Lady Tetons the advantage.
Leading the way was once again Keeley Tini, who scored 25 points, the most of any player in the game. Right behind her, the player with the second most points in the game, was teammate Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu, who added 22 points of her own.
One other player, Brooklyn Douglas, scored in double figures to give the Lady Tetons a nice boost.
Bismarck State actually had four players score in double figures, one more than Williston State, but the volume that the Lady Tetons’ leading players scored in was the key.
Combined, Williston State’s top three scorers had 60 points, and Bismarck State’s top four scorers combined for 57 points.
The rest of the roster also had a big part in the win, as the other starters and bench players for either team could have made a big impact. Combined, Sydney Labatte, Grace Lupumba, Makia Remus and Laia Balcells Niubo combined for 17 points, and three other Bismarck State scorers combined for just 15 points.
"What a game,” said Williston State head coach Bill Triplett, according to a release on the Williston State athletics website. "There were so many key plays and so many shifts in momentum. It was great to have Jazz back in the lineup as she was held out our last game with an ankle injury. She was awesome on the boards. Bismarck is a really good team and to be able beat them at their house again is big for us".
In the Loss Tuesday to the North Dakota State College of Science, the Lady Tetons also had a good spread in their scoring, but it wasn’t enough to erase the nine-point deficit that the game was decided by.
Kailahi-Fulu was the leading scorer for Williston State this time, scoring 19 points in the contest.
Douglas was second on the team with 13 points, and Tini was the only other Lady Teton in double figures with 12 points.
Williston State’s bench outscored North Dakota State College of Science’s bench 10-3, but the deciding factor was in the starting lineups.
Williston State’s starters combined for 52 points, but the starters for the North Dakota State College of Science combined for 68 points.
There is one game left in the regular season for the Lady Tetons, which is Thursday, March 25 against Miles Community College. It will be a home game for Williston State.