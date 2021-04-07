Kaitlyn McColly, a 5 foot 9 inch guard from Hinsdale, Montana, has signed to play at Williston State College next fall.
McColly played for the North Country Co-op team for four years and in that time she was selected All-Conference all four years and was also named All-State her junior and senior years.
Additionally, she was selected four times for the All-Defensive team.
This year, she averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.7 assists per game while her team went 26-1 and finished second in the Montana State Class C Tournament in Lockwood, MT.
Bill Triplett, the head coach for the Lady Tetons, said in an April 7 email that he is very happy McColly chose Williston State.
"I really like her athleticism and how she plays defense," Triplett said. "She can guard just about anybody so adding Kaitlyn to our roster is an important signing for us."
McColly marks the fourth addition to the 2021 recruiting class for the Lady Tetons.
Ramona Fuaiva’a, Alyssa Duncan and Zaaliyah (Sissy) Kailahi-Fulu also signed with the team.
"We're not quite done yet," Triplett said. "We are going to announce the signing of a couple point guards very soon as well as another big and another wing. Then, we'll be about done."