The Williston State College women's basketball team added a new name to its fall roster.
Cian Parsons, a 6-foot post player from Bunbury, Australia, committed to play for the Tetons.
Bill Triplett, the head coach for women's basketball, made the announcement on July 15.
"Cian a solid player," Triplett said in his announcement on the Lady Tetons' Facebook page. "She's really good at setting high screens and running the pick and roll and she's tough on the boards."
Triplett said a year ago, Parsons had several other offers to come to the U.S. and play.
However, an injured a knee forced her to stay home, he said in the Facebook post.
All last year Parsons stayed home and attended college there while she rehabbed her knee.
"She's 100 percent now, and back on the floor," Triplett said. "We are excited that she chose Williston State and we're looking forward to adding her into the mix."