Williston State College announced the signing of three international students to the women's basketball team for the 2021-22 season.
Ramona Fuaiva'a, from Auckland, New Zealand, was the first to sign. She is a 5'9" guard currently attending Massey High School in Auckland.
Bill Triplett, the WSC women's basketball head coach, said in a press release that Fuaiva'a is a strong guard and has the ability to shoot the ball or put it on the floor.
"We really like Ramona's skill set and her toughness," Triplett said. "She has a high motor and will be a welcomed addition to our team."
The second player to sign is Alyssa Duncan from Woodvale Secondary College in Joondalup, Western Australia.
Duncan is a 5'11" guard that plays for the Warwick Senators.
"We are happy and excited that Alyssa chose Williston State and our Teton basketball family," Triplett said. "She's a very talented player with great size for a guard and really has no weaknesses."
Zaaliyah (Sissy) Kailahi-Fulu, a 6'1" post player from St. Mary's High School in Auckland, New Zealand, is the third player to sign with the Tetons Monday.
Zaaliyah will be joining her sister, Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu, next fall.
"This is a great signing for us" Triplett said in the press release. "Sissy is a true post and we feel she has a very bright future as a Teton. We love her toughness and post presence. She's a true five and has a high motor. We are ecstatic she chose us."
This is the first year that Triplett will be coaching the Lady Tetons. He has 40 years of coaching experience at various levels.