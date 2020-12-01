Williston State College announced the signing of three international students to the women's basketball team for the 2021-22 season.
Ramona Fuaiva'a, from Auckland, New Zealand, was the first to sign. She is a 5'9" guard currently attending Massey High School in Auckland.
Bill Triplett, the WSC women's basketball head coach, said in a press release that Fuaiva'a is a strong guard and has the ability to shoot the ball or put it on the floor.
"We really like Ramona's skill set and her toughness," Triplett said. "She has a high motor and will be a welcomed addition to our team."
The second player to sign is Alyssa Duncan from Woodvale Secondary College in Joondalup, Western Australia.
Duncan is a 5'11" guard that plays for the Warwick Senators.
"We are happy and excited that Alyssa chose Williston State and our Teton basketball family," Triplett said. "She's a very talented player with great size for a guard and really has no weaknesses."
Zaaliyah (Sissy) Kailahi-Fulu, a 6'1" post player from St. Mary's High School in Auckland, New Zealand, is the third player to sign with the Tetons Monday.
Zaaliyah will be joining her sister, Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu, next fall.
"This is a great signing for us" Triplett said in the press release. "Sissy is a true post and we feel she has a very bright future as a Teton. We love her toughness and post presence. She's a true five and has a high motor. We are ecstatic she chose us."