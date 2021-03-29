The Williston State College women’s basketball team is headed to the postseason.
The Lady Tetons played a makeup game against Lake Region State College on Saturday, March 27, winning 83-64 to secure a spot in the postseason.
With the win, Williston State will begin the postseason on Tuesday, March 30 in a game against Bismarck State College. On top of that, the Lady Tetons have a two-game win streak heading into the postseason.
“I don’t know if my coaching style has had anything to do with what the ladies have accomplished but I’m really happy for the team,” said Williston State head coach Bill Triplett. “The ladies deserve all the credit. Hosting in the play-offs is a big thing and I’m especially happy that the players that were here last year get to experience this. It took us a while to gel and get the point where we feel we can play with anybody on any given night. We’ve come a long way since Jan. 4th, our first practice and need to stay focused.”
Going into the game between Williston State and Lake Region State, neither team had a clear advantage over the other, as they both defeated each other once previously this season. But Williston State took the series lead with the important win.
Keeley Tini has been on a roll late in the season, and she once again had a big game to lead Williston State. She scored 30 points in the win, which was second-most in the game, and her 30 points is the second time in the last five games that she’s scored 30 or more points.
Over the crucial stretch of the last five games of the regular season, Tini has led the team in scoring in four of the five games and scored in double figures in every game. She has averaged 22.8 points per game in that stretch.
“We changed our line-up a bit and were well prepared for their zone press and zone defense,” Triplett said. “We went without our true point guard the second half and used (Keeley) Tini at the point and had Brooklyn (Douglas) and (Makia Remus) in there with her. All three can catch fire from the (three) point line and they did just that.”
Brooklyn Douglas was the only other Lady Teton in double figures in the win over Lake Region State, scoring 17 points.
Douglas has also had a good streak of scoring in the last five games. She has averaged 13.4 points per game in that stretch, not scoring in double figures in just one game. On top of that, she has made 17 three-pointers in that five-game stretch, making 3.4 per game on average.
Williston State shared the wealth in the win over Lake Region State, as 11 different Williston State players scored in the win.
That wealth of scoring was a big factor in the Lady Tetons’ win, as the bench outscored the Lady Royals’ bench 18-2.
Off the bench, Grace Lupumba scored four points and led everyone in the game with 12 rebounds. Triplett said she had a good game.
Williston State now has its sights set on Bismarck State on Tuesday.
Bismarck State is a very familiar opponent for the Lady Tetons, not just because the teams have met this year, but because the teams met each other just a little over a week ago on March 22.
Williston State has history on its side, as the Lady Tetons have defeated Bismarck State in all three meetings this season.
The last two games between the teams have been decided by six and five points, so the contest Tuesday should be close again.
It is a home game for the Lady Tetons, though, so the home court advantage could be a good factor for Williston State.
“We’re not going to change much from what got us to this point,” Triplett said. “We’re a man-to-man team defensively. Offensively, we adjust to what the other team is doing defensively. We expect they will play man-to-man most of the time but they change it up a few possessions every game to try and throw you off. Bismarck is very well coached and have a lot of great players. We will have to be at the top of our game to get it done.”