Basketball season officially gets underway Wednesday, Jan. 20 for Williston State College’s women’s basketball team.

The team opens the season on the road at Lake Region State College, and all the way through March, the team will be competing.

Here is a look at the Lady Tetons’ full schedule, along with a small breakdown of any significant details.

Jan. 20 at Lake Region State College

Jan. 22 at Dakota College at Bottineau

Jan. 25 home vs. North Dakota State College of Science

Jan. 28 home vs. United Tribes Technical College

Feb. 01 home vs. Bismarck State College

Feb. 04 home vs. Miles Community College

Feb. 08 at Dawson Community College

Feb. 11 at Dakota College at Bottineau

Feb. 18 home vs. Lake Region State College

Feb. 21 at Bismarck State College

Feb. 24 at United Tribes Technical College

Feb. 28 home vs. Dawson Community College

March 03 at Miles Community College

March 07 home vs. Dakota College at Bottineau

March 10 home vs. Lake Region State College

March 14 at North Dakota State College of Science

March 17 home vs. United Tribes Technical College

March 20 at Dawson Community College

March 22 at Bismarck State College

March 25 home vs. Miles Community College

The women’s team follows a similar schedule to the men’s team, and the women’s team will play games before the men’s games on these days.

If the Lady Tetons happen to run into any turbulence in the first two games, which are on the road, the team can be happy knowing a four-game homestand is coming right up at the end of January into February.

There is not any big stretch of home or away games, so the schedule is balanced well for the team.

The Lady Tetons have conference action right away with the season opener Wednesday, as they face Lake Region State College on the road.

The first division game for Williston State will be the home game against United Tribes Technical College on Jan. 28.

