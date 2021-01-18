Basketball season officially gets underway Wednesday, Jan. 20 for Williston State College’s women’s basketball team.
The team opens the season on the road at Lake Region State College, and all the way through March, the team will be competing.
Here is a look at the Lady Tetons’ full schedule, along with a small breakdown of any significant details.
Jan. 20 at Lake Region State College
Jan. 22 at Dakota College at Bottineau
Jan. 25 home vs. North Dakota State College of Science
Jan. 28 home vs. United Tribes Technical College
Feb. 01 home vs. Bismarck State College
Feb. 04 home vs. Miles Community College
Feb. 08 at Dawson Community College
Feb. 11 at Dakota College at Bottineau
Feb. 18 home vs. Lake Region State College
Feb. 21 at Bismarck State College
Feb. 24 at United Tribes Technical College
Feb. 28 home vs. Dawson Community College
March 03 at Miles Community College
March 07 home vs. Dakota College at Bottineau
March 10 home vs. Lake Region State College
March 14 at North Dakota State College of Science
March 17 home vs. United Tribes Technical College
March 20 at Dawson Community College
March 22 at Bismarck State College
March 25 home vs. Miles Community College
The women’s team follows a similar schedule to the men’s team, and the women’s team will play games before the men’s games on these days.
If the Lady Tetons happen to run into any turbulence in the first two games, which are on the road, the team can be happy knowing a four-game homestand is coming right up at the end of January into February.
There is not any big stretch of home or away games, so the schedule is balanced well for the team.
The Lady Tetons have conference action right away with the season opener Wednesday, as they face Lake Region State College on the road.
The first division game for Williston State will be the home game against United Tribes Technical College on Jan. 28.