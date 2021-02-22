The Williston State College basketball teams met different fates against a shared opponent on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Facing Bismarck State College, the men’s team lost 112-93, and the women’s team won 57-51.
Here’s a look at how the games played out for both teams.
Women’s Basketball
The Lady Tetons already had experience playing against and beating Bismarck State, with a 68-55 win on Feb. 1 at home.
The venue may have changed to Bismarck State’s home court, with a closer final score, but Williston State held on and got its fifth win of the season.
It was a very lopsided scoring game for the Tetons, as the starters accounted for all but five points. Typically, the scoring and bench production is a bit more spread out amongst the team.
Makia Remus had a big game, leading all scorers with 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-7 shooting on three-point shots.
Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu and Keeley Tini, as they have all season, helped lead the scoring with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Those three top scorers for Williston State accounted for 45 points alone.
Sydney Labatte added six points, Grace Lupumba added five points and Laia Balcells Niubo added one point.
The Lady Tetons had a big game on the boards, grabbing 44 total rebounds compared to Bismarck State’s 32.
Williston State also had a solid defensive outing, holding Bismarck State to 28.6 percent shooting in the game, including 21.7 percent from three-point range.
The next game for Williston State is Wednesday, Feb. 24, when the Lady Tetons take on United Tribes Technical College on the road.
Men’s Basketball
It was a high-scoring game, but the Tetons weren’t able to score quite enough in the loss to Bismarck State.
Williston State had five players score in double figures, which usually should be enough for a win, but for each player in double figures, Bismarck State matched them and then some.
Caleb Johnson led the way for Williston State, scoring a team-high 19 points off the bench. Jalen Dearring, one of the starters, scored 16 points. Two other starters hit double figures, as Lashawn Johnson and Trae Hugs had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Ty Edwards also had a big game off the bench, scoring 15 points.
The problem was, though, that Bismarck State had six guys score in double figures and at a higher volume. The leading scorer in the game was Bismarck State’s Jamison Kramer, who had 25 points.
Two other Mystics had 18 points, and three other players yet had more than 10 points.
Bismarck State dominated the boards with a 48-34 rebounding margin. The teams were pretty close shooting-wise, as the Tetons shot 49.3 percent from the floor and the Mystics shot 53.3 percent overall.
The men’s team’s next game is also Wednesday on the road against United Tribes Technical College.