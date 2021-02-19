Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu and Keeley Tini, members of the Williston State College women's basketball team, and head coach Bill Triplett stood together just outside The Well and watched the start of the men's game on Feb. 18.
Kailahi-Fulu and Tini were getting to leave but stayed with Triplett long enough to talk about the game they just played against conference rival Lake Region State College.
The aura surrounding the three was bright and happy, and rightfully so because they won 78-63 to a team they originally lost to earlier this season.
"(The Lady Royals) were our first conference game, and we just had a chip on our shoulder and we just wanted to prove a point that we're better," Tini said as Kailahi-Fulu chuckled in agreement.
The trio were in high spirits during the interview as they talked about the win, how they worked together to achieve it and how great it felt.
And one of the main elements that helped lead to the win, Tini said, was their heightened focus on defense.
This was something both Tini and Kailahi-Fulu said the entire team put an emphasis on during practice the night before the game.
"We knew that (the Royals) had two very strong offensive players and that was a big emphasis yesterday in practice and it just transferred into today's game," Tini said.
It worked.
During the game Williston State had 32 defensive rebounds, three steals and seven blocks. Lake Region only had 12 defensive rebounds and one block but shared the same number of steals.
To put it in perspective, that is a 20 defensive rebound advantage.
Additionally, the Lady Tetons defended shots well overall.
Kailahi-Fulu said the team also recognized other things that they were able to take advantage of during the game. Like taking possession of the ball more often than not late in the game and by doing so they were able to run the clock down.
"(It was a way) to not give them a second chance," she said.
And Triplett said each time his team plays, he sees improvement, something he is particularly focused on accomplishing.
"We're not really worried about the other teams right now (until the post season)," Triplett said. "We're worried about ourselves. Granted, we made some mistakes and made some bad decisions but those are getting fewer and fewer and fewer each time and the team's attitude is so good. Whether we win or whether we lose these girls are pulling for each other."
Kailahi-Fulu said it was also nice to see everybody hold their own and understand their role on the court, which was another factor they said helped them win.
Moving forward, Tini said there are a few things they want to work on such as limiting the number of turnovers and handling the ball better.
Triplett said he would like to see his team get better in every area in the game like running the floor better, breaking the press and scoring against it or improving their free throw percentage.
"We got a long ways to go yet but we'll get there," he said.