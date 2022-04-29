Canzas Hisbadhorse, a senior stand-out athlete from Colstrip High School in Montana, is coming to Williston.
Bill Triplett, the head coach for the Williston State College women's basketball team, announced on April 29 that Hisbadhorse will be on the roster this fall.
Hisbadhorse, a six-foot forward, averaged 15.8 points per game as well as 9.6 rebounds per game this year.
She was monumental in her team's success this season, and with the help of her teammates together they brought home the Class B State Title.
Hisbadhorse was selected first-team all-conference and all-state. She also landed a spot on the Great Falls Tribune's All- Montana team.
Triplett was more than happy to add Hisbadhorse to his team, which also saw success this season.
The Lady Tetons finished third in the Mon-Dak Conference this year.
They finished 15-7 in conference play and went 19-14 overall, boasting one of their best seasons in a few years.
They also made an appearance in the Region XIII Championship game on Feb. 28. They took on the No. 1 seed, North Dakota State College of Science, but lost.
The team also had several stand-out leaders in the conference this season.
Two WSC players were ranked in the top 10 in points per game—Keeley Tini and Emily Kurkowski.
Kurkowski was ranked fifth and averaged 14.5 points per game while Tini was ranked sixth averaging 13.3 points per game.
Tini also ranked first for the most rebounds per game (8.4).
Sydney Labatte ranked fourth for the most field goal percentage, averaging 47.1 percent for the season.
Kurkowski ranked fifth (46.2 percent) and Brooklyn Douglas was ranked 10th (42.5 percent).
And Kurkowski also ranked second in three point shooting percentage, finishing the season with 38.8 percent.
So Hisbadhorse will fit right in and have an opportunity to step up and fill the shoes of the graduating members (Tini, Labatte and Douglas included).
Triplett said he was excited that Hisbadhorse is joining the Lady Tetons and said some of her attributes include her length and the fact that she can "get up and down the floor" quickly.
"She can step out and hit the perimeter shot or post you up. The fact that she shot 78 percent from the line this season tells you that she's a good shooter," Triplett said. "What she does well fits right in to our style of play so, yes, we really like her."