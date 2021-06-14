The Williston State College women’s basketball team has been making a lot of moves since the conclusion of the 2020-2021 season.
In recent weeks, the team announced the addition of three more recruits to its fall 2021 roster— Irene de la Fuente, Mon'tayasia Jones (who will also be playing volleyball at Williston State), and Emily Kurkowski.
On the other hand, the team will also be losing several players including two key players (not including those who graduated)—Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu and Makia Remus (both were instrumental in the 2020-2021 season).
Also, three players who initially signed to play for the Lady Tetons will not be coming in the fall. They are Zaaliyah Kailahi-Fulu, Ramona Fuaiva’a and Alyssa Duncan.
New Recruits
Bill Triplett, the head coach for the team, said in a May 27 interview that overall he has six new recruits in addition to those who are returning, which is four.
As of June 14, he has 10 players on the 2021-2022 roster, six less than last year.
However, he said on Monday that he is looking to add a seventh recruit to the fall roster.
Right now, Jones, De la Fuente and Kurkowski are the most recent commits.
The team announced Jones’ signing on May 5, De la Fuente’s signing on May 20 and Kurkowski’s signing on June 5.
Jones is from Live Oak, Florida and is a dual sport athlete who will be playing basketball and volleyball at Williston State.
She is a 6 foot 2 inch forward that averaged 15 points and 16 rebounds this year for her high school team the Suwannee Bulldogs. She also collected numerous awards.
De la Fuente is a 6 foot 2 inch post from Valladolid, Spain who can play both the four and the five spot, Triplett said in a May 20 press release.
She played for Perfumerías Avenida, a women’s basketball team based in Salamanca, Spain, where she averaged 10 points per game.
Perfumerías Avenida is currently the top club team in the Endesa Women’s League in Spain and finished their undefeated season with their seventh league title.
Kurkowski is a 5 foot 7 inch guard from Hawthorn, Australia.
She is currently playing for the Hawthorn Magic in the Youth State Championship League where she is averaging 11 points per game, according to a press release on the Tetons Athletics website.
She is also playing in the Women's State championship league and is averaging eight points per game there.
The trio join Kaitlyn McColly, Laiten Lantis and Jillian Litwiller in the list of new recruits.
And the four returning players are Keeley Tini, Sydney Labatte, Brooklyn Douglas and Halle Burdick.
Losing members
Remus and Jazzmyne, who were both instrumental players this last season, will not be returning in the fall.
Triplett said that Remus accepted an offer (and scholarship) to play at a four-year institution in California and Jazzmyne can’t return for different reasons.
And he said because Jazzmyne couldn't return, the family decided not to send her sister Zaaliyah, who was supposed to start in the fall.
This means that 12 players will not be returning to the court for the Lady Tetons and three players (Zaaliyah, Duncan and Fuaiva’a) who were supposed to start in the fall will no longer be playing.
Kawana Dias dos Santos, Laia Balcells Niubo, Sessi Dossou-Gouchola, Rylee Conlan, Raegan Conlan, Grace Lupumba and Cheryl Aubou all graduated.
In addition to those who graduated, the Lady Tetons will also lose Kararaina Pene and Marni and Layni Schieffer.
Triplett said they aren’t returning for different reasons.
Yet, despite losing 12 players, Triplett said the team will be OK when the season starts because of his new recruits and four returning members.
He said the new recruits have good height and experience to bring with them, on top of that they’re talented.
Plus, he said with Tini, Labatte and Douglas returning as captains the team is in good shape.
“Those three are kind of the core of our team,” Triplett said during a May 27 interview.
Triplett said anything could still change from now until August, but when it comes down to it, his team will be just fine.