On Monday, April 20, the Williston State College women's basketball team announced the signing of two new Montana recruits who happen to be twin sisters; Layni and Marni Schieffer.
The pair of 5-foot-7 guards come to the Tetons by way of Wibaux, Montana. The two come from a basketball family as older sisters Payton and Sydney also played for the Tetons. As new WSC women's head coach Bill Triplett tells the Williston Herald, while coaching the Savage Warriors girls high school varsity squad, his team had the opportunity to face Layni and Marni at the Great Falls State Tournament in 2019.
"I'm very familiar with their overall ability levels. They don't make mistakes, and they are both very solid guards that handle the ball, get after it on the defensive end and shoot it very well," Triplett says of the Schieffer sisters. "I can also say that they have great attitudes and they are great students. I think it's a good fit for them, and it is a good fit for our program as well."
Layni, who averaged 12.5 points per game in her senior season, was selected to four all-conference teams during her high school career at Wibaux. As for Marni, she was a three-time all-conference performer and averaged 13 points per contest in her final high school campaign.
In each of the past two seasons, the duo earned all-state recognition in Montana. Meanwhile, coach Triplett was non-committal when asked whether or not Layni and Marni would both eventually be featured in the Tetons' starting backcourt. However, the new WSC coach states that he expects the added perimeter depth provided by the Schieffer sisters will help the program's rebuilding efforts moving forward.
"That is a tough question to answer because I am never one to promise playing time to anybody. It's basically survival of the fittest, and I will use the most effective lineup for each situation," Triplett adds. "There may be times when both of them are on the court playing together, and there may be times when neither of them are in the game. I'm just going to allow the club to compete at their best, and let the chips fall where they may. The one thing I can say for sure is that we just became a better team when they both decided to become Lady Tetons."