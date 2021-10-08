WSC volleyball wins Tuesday, loses Wednesday By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Terran Speake, No. 7 on the Williston State College volleyball team, sets the ball over the net during a Sept. 8 match against North Dakota State College of Science. Photo by Analicia Haynes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Things have continued to be busy for the Williston State College volleyball team, and the start of a new month is no exception.The Lady Tetons kicked October off with a win over Lake Region State College, but lost to North Dakota State College of Science a day later.In the Tuesday, Oct. 5 match against Lake Region, the Lady Tetons weren’t messing around.They won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-22, lost the third set 25-19 but won the fourth and final set 25-18 for a 3-1 victory.Williston players collected 41 total kills, four service aces, 87 digs, seven blocks and 41 assists.Here’s a breakdown of those points.Jonna Lind had the most kills for the team finishing with 10.Daphne Sanchez and Isabel Evans each collected eight, Annice Applewhite had seven, Sydney Labatte and Amaris Boggs each had three, and Jade Llamas and Keely Fossum each had one.Sanchez, Terran Speake, Ashlyn Halford and Peyton Brown each had one ace.Brown also had the most assists with 18.Speake had 12 assists, Llamas had seven, Halford had three and Tenzin Yingsel Gyaltsen had one.As for digs, Halford led the team with 30.Marleigh Thurman had 13, Yingsel Gyaltsen had nine and Brown, Sanchez and Boggs each had seven.Llamas had six, Labatte had three, Applewhite had two, and Evans, Lind and Speake each had one.During Wednesday’s game, the Lady Tetons were up against one of the toughest teams they play—North Dakota College of Science.The first time the two teams met, the Lady Tetons only lost 3-1 and kept the Lady Wildcats on their toes during the entire game.Wednesday’s game was no exception.Going into five sets, Williston State won the second and third sets 25-21 and 25-16.But NDCS got the upper hand. They won the first set 25-16, the fourth set 25-11 and the final set 15-12.Unfortunately, stats from the game weren’t posted on the Teton’s website as of Friday morning.The team has been on the road for the last nine games.They return to the Well for two home games on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assist Daphne Sanchez Sport Volleyball Terran Speake Llama Evans Peyton Brown Ashlyn Halford Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 15 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Grant Koivisto, 29 Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Melland fills key role for Cleveland Browns Williston Police investigating report of shots fired Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Chamber of Commerce postpones Harvest Fest Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Grant Benjamin Koivisto, 29 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back