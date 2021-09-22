The Williston State College volleyball team got back to a .500 record with a 3-1 win on Monday, Sept. 20 over Dakota College at Bottineau.
Williston State’s win ended a three-game losing streak that the Lady Tetons were on, and it put them back to an even 8-8 for their overall season record.
The game was not denoted as a conference match on Williston State’s website, but the next time the two teams meet, on Oct. 20, the game will count toward conference records.
In the win Monday, the Lady Tetons held steady leads over the Lady Jacks in the three sets Williston State won, and they closed out some close sets really well.
Williston State won the first, third and fourth sets by scores of 25-21, 25-21, 25-18. Williston State’s website says the final score was 3-1, but no final score was entered for the second set.
As has been the case so far this season, Williston State’s depth showed once again, with a large portion of the team contributing offensively and defensively.
The Lady Tetons’ attack did well, tallying 41 kills in the win.
Daphne Sanchez led the team at the net, recording 11 kills, and Isabel Evans added nine kills of her own.
Jonna Lind and Sydney Labatte each had five kills, and Montayasia Jones and Emily Schultz each had three kills. Rounding out the team, Abigail Tennant had two kills, and Amaris Boggs, Marleigh Thurman and Annice Applewhite each had one kill.
Defensively, Ashlyn Halford once again had a good game and led Williston State with 15 digs. Tenzin Yingsel Gyaltsen and Peyton Brown each had seven digs, and Sanchez had six digs.
Also helping out defensively, Tennant and Thurman had four digs each, and Lind had two digs. Rounding out the team, Jones, Labatte, Schultz, Boggs and Evans had one dig each.
Williston State had a pair of games originally scheduled for this week canceled, but the Lady Tetons will still get in a game.
The Lady Tetons will face Miles Community College on the road on Friday, Sept. 24 in a conference matchup. Williston State is currently 2-2 in conference games, so the team has a chance to get a winning conference record back.