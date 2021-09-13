The Williston State College volleyball team took one of three games it played against non-conference opponents over the weekend.
Williston State faced off against Colorado Northwestern Community College and Wyoming All Star on Friday, September 10, and the Lady Tetons played against Northwest College on Saturday, September 11, according to the Tetons Athletics website.
The Lady Tetons defeated Colorado Northwestern 3-2, but they fell 3-2 to Wyoming and 3-0 to Northwest College.
The weekend was a bit of a break in conference play, but the Lady Tetons will get back to their conference schedule with a game against Dawson Community College on Tuesday, September 14.
In the win against Colorado Northwestern, Williston State had to answer with set wins of its own to get the win.
Colorado Northwestern won the first set 25-22, but Williston State responded with a 25-17 win in the second set. The Lady Tetons lost the third set 25-13, but they closed out the game with 25-22, 15-12 fourth and fifth set wins.
It was a great win for the Lady Tetons, as they played the sets close and held leads in the close sets they won.
Williston State’s depth also shined, as a lot of players contributed to the win.
Daphne Sanchez led the team offensively, nailing 14 kills in the contest, which was a little over a third of the team’s total (41 kills).
Amaris Boggs and Isabel Evans also had good performances, each recording seven kills. Sydney Labatte and Jonna Lind each added four kills, Emily Schultz and Montayasia Jones each added two kills and Jade Llamas added one kill.
Defensively for the Lady Tetons, Ashlyn Halford led the team with 21 digs. Llamas and Sanchez had nine and eight digs respectively, and Boggs had seven. Abigail Tennant added five digs, Terran Speake and Tenzin Yingsel Gyaltsen added three, Labatte added two and Bria Szell had one.
Overall, Williston State recorded 59 digs.
Against Wyoming, Williston State won the first and third set, but Wyoming won the second, fourth and fifth set to get the win.
Sanchez, Evans and Labbate all had big games for the Lady Tetons, as they had 15, 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Overall, the team had 61 kills and 95 digs. Halford led the team with 29 digs, Llamas had 20 and Tennant had 10.
In the loss to Northwest College, Labatte led the team with six kills, and Halford led the team with 20 digs.
Sanchez and Evans have been leaders offensively all season long, and their efforts have placed them with other great hitters in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II rankings for hitting.
Specifically, in hitting percentage, Sanchez ranks 40th in the nation with a 29.5 hitting percentage, and Evans ranks 72nd with a 24.9 percentage. Sanchez is also tied for 66th in the nation with 105 kills, and Evans is tied for 83rd with 96 kills.