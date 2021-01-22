Basketball and hockey have started up already for Williston State College, and volleyball is soon coming.
The team will start their season in just less than a week, and right away, the team will have conference action as they open the season against Bismarck State College.
There are some notes that aren’t made clear on the college’s athletics website, so those will be included.
Here is a look at the Tetons’ schedule.
Jan. 29 home vs. Bismarck State College 7 p.m.
Jan. 30 away at Bismarck State College 2 p.m.
Feb. 2 away at Dawson Community College 8 p.m.
Feb. 3 home vs. Dawson Community College 7 p.m.
Feb. 9 away at Miles Community College 8 p.m.
Feb. 10 home vs. Miles Community College 7 p.m.
Feb. 12 away at Northwest College
Feb. 13 vs. Colorado Northwestern Community College
Feb. 16 home vs. Dakota College at Bottineau 7 p.m.
Feb. 17 away at Dakota College at Bottineau 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 away at North Dakota State College of Science noon
Feb. 26 home vs. North Dakota State College of Science 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 home vs. North Dakota State College of Science 1 p.m.
March 1 home vs. Lake Region State College 7 p.m.
March 2 away at Lake Region State College 7 p.m.
March 13 home vs. Lake Region State College 2 p.m.
March 15 home vs. Bismarck State College 7 p.m.
March 16 away at Dawson Community College 8 p.m.
March 23 home vs. Miles Community College 7 p.m.
March 24 away at Dakota College at Bottineau 7 p.m.
The games set for Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 are part of a tournament. Williston State will face Western Wyoming at 9 a.m. on Feb. 12 and Northwest College at 2 p.m. Then on Feb. 13, Williston State will face Colorado Northwestern at 9 a.m.
On Feb. 21, the Tetons are scheduled to face off against Valley City in Valley City, with a time yet to be determined. Williston State will play against Jamestown on March 7 on the road at 7 p.m. as well.
The Region 13 volleyball championships will be March 28 and 29, with times and location to be determined. The district playoffs will be April 2 and 3, with no times or location set yet, and Nationals are set for April 15-17, with no times or location yet.