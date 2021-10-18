The Williston State College volleyball team split a pair of games in a tournament over the weekend.
Williston State took part in the Lake Region State College Slamfest Tournament in Devils Lake on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16. On Friday, the Lady Tetons lost to Bismarck State College and defeated the Dickinson State JV, and on Saturday, they lost to Jamestown JV and defeated Trinity Bible.
The key for Williston State, in both wins, was jumping out and taking early set leads.
In the sweep against Trinity Bible, Williston State was able to keep the pressure on and save the shutout, and against Dickinson JV, Williston State won close sets to go up 2-0.
The entire match against Dickinson State JV was close, as each set was decided by four points or fewer. Three sets were decided by just two points.
Williston State took the first two sets by scores of 25-23. Dickinson State JV took the third set 26-24, but the Lady Tetons bounced back and won the fourth set 25-21.
The Lady Tetons presented a balanced attack, as seven players combined for 42 kills. Isabel Evans led the team with 12 kills, and Jonna Lind also broke double digits with 11.
Defensively, Ashlyn Halford led the team with 24 digs. Marleigh Thurman and Abigail Tennant also broke double figures, recording 13 and 10 digs each.
The Lady Tetons had an easier time against Trinity Bible, winning the sets by scores of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-15.
It was a bit of a quieter game for Williston State’s attack, but they still made an impact. Amaris Boggs and Daphne Sanchez each had six kills to lead the team.
Defensively, Halford led the team with 11 digs, and Tenzin Yingsel Gyaltsen was right behind her with nine digs.
After the tournament, WIlliston State sits at 13-14 overall this season. The Lady Tetons also have a 5-6 conference record.
One regular season game remains for the Lady Tetons, and it is Wednesday, October 20 against Dakota College at Bottineau. The game will also be sophomore night for the team.
It is a conference game for Williston State, so should the Lady Tetons win, they would finish the season with even overall and conference records. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.