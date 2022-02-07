Michelle Hanley \

Michelle Hanley signs her letter of intent.

Michelle Hanley, a five-foot-five defensive specialist and libero from Billings, Montana, is now a Lady Teton.

Hanley signed to play for the Williston State College volleyball team starting in the fall.

The team announced her decision to play on its Facebook page on Feb. 2.

Hanley is a two-year varsity letter winner with a 3.6 GPA at Billings Skyview High School.

Chelsea Hinck, the head coach for the team, said in the Facebook post that Hanley “brings a solid IQ of the game to (the) program at WSC.”

“Coach Hinck expects new displays of excellence for what her Teton Volleyball defense has to bring to the floor, and Michelle is another phenomenal addition,” the Facebook post read.

Hanley is going to study massage therapy and exercise science while attending Williston State.

She is most excited about getting out of her hometown to create new opportunities for herself and playing volleyball for two more years at the collegiate level, according to the post.

