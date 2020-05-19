Meier.jpg
On Monday, May 18, the Williston State College volleyball program announced the signing of Lexi Meier, a libero who played for Absarokee High School in Absarokee, Montana.
 
An all-conference second-team selection during her junior and senior seasons, Meier also finished as the salutatorian of her graduating class. The Teton recruit also closed out her high school career by earning academic all-state honors as a junior and as a senior.
 
Planning to study massage therapy at WSC, the Williston Herald asked Meier about her thoughts on becoming a member of the Tetons. Here is what she had to say via email.

What made you interested in joining the Tetons program?

Meier: I was interested in joining the Teton program when Coach Hinck personally reached out to me inviting me to come practice with the Tetons. I have the passion for volleyball and Williston offered me a great opportunity I couldn't turn down.

As you begin your collegiate career, what are you most looking forward to?

Meier: I look forward to being challenged in new ways and improving as student and as a person. I can't wait for the new experiences and meeting life long friends. I am also excited to attend classes that will benefit me in the long run.

Talk about your academic achievement of salutatorian and your second-team all-state selection. What drives you to succeed on the court and in the classroom?

Meier: Throughout my high school career, my main goal was to keep my GPA above a 3.5 and be in honors. My attitude is what makes me successful on the court and in the classroom. I always strive for the better because I set the bar high for myself.

What is your biggest strength that you bring to the club, and what are some of the things you need to improve on?

Meier: The biggest strength I'll bring to Williston State is that I am incredibly introverted. I was picked team captain because my coach knew I could lead my team. I'm patient and very disciplined, the only thing I need to work on as a person is being critical to myself.

What long-term goals would you like to achieve as a member of the Tetons?

Meier: Some long-term goals include keeping my grades above average and being a valuable asset to my team. Another goal is for me to keep improving as a person for my future self.

Have you gotten to meet any of your future WSC teammates? If so, what was that experience like?

Meier: I was really fortunate enough to meet some of the teammates. They all were very welcoming. I'm excited to connect with them and start making memories with the Teton family.

Tags

Load comments