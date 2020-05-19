What made you interested in joining the Tetons program?
Meier: I was interested in joining the Teton program when Coach Hinck personally reached out to me inviting me to come practice with the Tetons. I have the passion for volleyball and Williston offered me a great opportunity I couldn't turn down.
Meier: I look forward to being challenged in new ways and improving as student and as a person. I can't wait for the new experiences and meeting life long friends. I am also excited to attend classes that will benefit me in the long run.
Talk about your academic achievement of salutatorian and your second-team all-state selection. What drives you to succeed on the court and in the classroom?
Meier: Throughout my high school career, my main goal was to keep my GPA above a 3.5 and be in honors. My attitude is what makes me successful on the court and in the classroom. I always strive for the better because I set the bar high for myself.
What is your biggest strength that you bring to the club, and what are some of the things you need to improve on?
Meier: The biggest strength I'll bring to Williston State is that I am incredibly introverted. I was picked team captain because my coach knew I could lead my team. I'm patient and very disciplined, the only thing I need to work on as a person is being critical to myself.
What long-term goals would you like to achieve as a member of the Tetons?
Meier: Some long-term goals include keeping my grades above average and being a valuable asset to my team. Another goal is for me to keep improving as a person for my future self.
Have you gotten to meet any of your future WSC teammates? If so, what was that experience like?
Meier: I was really fortunate enough to meet some of the teammates. They all were very welcoming. I'm excited to connect with them and start making memories with the Teton family.