WSC volleyball preps for regionals after Wednesday night win Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 21, 2021 The Williston State College volleyball team's season isn't over.On Sunday, the Lady Tetons play against Miles City Community College in the Mon-Dak Conference regional quarterfinals.The Williston State team played 12 conference games and finished the season with an even record—six wins and six losses.Their final regular season win came on Wednesday, Oct. 20 when they Defeated Dakota College at Bottineau 3-1.However, what made Wednesday night's game special were the team's sophomores.It was Sophomore Night, and Keely Fossum, Peyton Brown, Sydney Labatte, Jade Llamas and Isabel Evans played their final regular season volleyball match this year.And what a great match it was.The Lady Tetons won 25-20 in the first set, 28-26 in the third set and 25-17 in the fourth set.They lost 26-24 in the second set.Overall, they collected 62 kills and 195 total attacks.The Lady Tetons also had 57 assists, nine service aces 94 digs, four solo blocks, nine block assists and collected 79.5 total points.In true Teton fashion, the ladies dominated on the court.Evans led in kills with 14 and Daphne Sanchez had the second most kills with 10.Labatte was tied for the third most with eight. Amaris Boggs also had eight kills.Jonna Lind and Emily Schultz had six, and Llamas had five.Fossum had three and Brown and Abigail Tennant each had one.Tenzin Yingsel Gyaltsen and Ashlyn Halford each had two aces while Brown, Sanchez, Llamas, Tennant and Evans each had one.Llamas had the most assists with 33 and Halford had the most digs with 35.Evans also had the most solo blocks and block assists.She had two solo blocks and assisted with four.Wednesday night's game was a great way to end the regular season.Overall, Williston State finished fourth in the standings, and looking ahead at the post season, there is a chance that Williston State could host the semi final round.That's contingent on a winning outcome for the Lady Tetons on Sunday and Dawson Community College defeating Bismarck State on Sunday.Miles Community College is ranked third, just one above Williston State.The Lady Pioneers have an 8-4 conference record.Sunday's match starts at 3 p.m. in Miles City, Montana.