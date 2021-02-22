After picking up its first wins of the season and ending a 10-game losing streak, the Williston State College volleyball team dropped its most recent game to end the two-game win streak it had going.
Williston State got blanked 3-0 by North Dakota State College of Science on the road on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Lady Tetons started the season with a concentrated group of shutout losses, but were able to get some set wins going and avoid shutouts for seven straight games.
With the loss Saturday, it marks the fifth time this season that the Lady Tetons have been shutout in a loss.
They also had a short-lived winning streak, after defeating Dakota College at Bottineau on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 in close 3-2 wins.
Unlike some of the other losses the team suffered this season, the opposing team didn’t have a huge offensive match that overwhelmed Williston State.
North Dakota State College of Science had a team total of 27 kills, but Williston State wasn’t far behind with 20. In other losses this season, opposing teams usually had more than 30 kills, possibly even flirting with or hitting 40.
The leader offensively for Williston State was Sydney Labatte, who had six kills. She had the second-most kills in the game, behind North Dakota State College of Science’s Bailee Brommenschenkel, who had seven.
The Lady Tetons had a pretty good distribution in the attack in the loss, as Labatte was just one of seven Williston State players who recorded a kill.
Natalie Edgar had the second-most kills for Williston State with four, and Tia McGorman and Haley Labatte each had three. Keely Fossum added two kills, and Jade Llamas and Isabel Evans each had one.
On the defensive side of things, Williston State recorded 43 digs, and North Dakota State College of Science recorded 34.
Edgar continued her solid play to defense, leading everyone in the contest with 13 digs. Jolyssa Marquart also had a big defensive game, recording 11 digs.
In total, nine different Lady Teton players recorded a dig.
Williston State ran into the same issue that has been hurting them all season against North Dakota State College of Science: A slow first set that put the Lady Tetons in the hole early.
The Lady Tetons dropped the first set 25-9 but picked things up, losing the final two sets 25-17.
Williston State now has a pair of home games on Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27 where the team has the chance to get revenge on North Dakota State College of Science, as both games are against them.