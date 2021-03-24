The Williston State College volleyball team had its sophomore night spoiled, as Miles Community College came to Williston and won the match in four sets.
With the loss, the Lady Tetons are on a three-game losing streak, meaning they have one last chance to go into the postseason with momentum from a win. Williston State’s overall season record also now sits at 5-16.
An issue for Williston State throughout the season has been getting out to a good start in games, but against Miles CC, that wasn’t the issue.
Williston State took the first set 25-15 and played really well.
Miles CC crumbled down the stretch of the first set, and the Lady Tetons took full advantage of it. Kira Kristjanson sealed the deal for the Lady Tetons, serving three aces back-to-back-to-back to end the set in a great way.
After the first set, though, Miles CC got into a rhythm and were able to sweep the second through fourth sets for the win.
Williston State still has the opportunity to end the regular season on a high note, if they can win their final game.
The final game is against Dakota College at Bottineau on Wednesday, March 24, and if the Lady Tetons can win, they can end the losing streak and have some momentum going into the postseason.
The series history between the two teams goes in Williston State’s favor. In both meetings this season, the Lady Tetons have defeated Dakota College at Bottineau 3-2.
As for the postseason, Williston State already knows its opponent. On Friday, March 26, the Lady Tetons will face off against Bismarck State College in the west sub-region quarterfinals.