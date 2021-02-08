A rough start to the season continued for the Williston State College volleyball team, as the Lady Tetons are now on a five-game losing streak to start the campaign.
Williston State lost its latest game 3-0 at the hands of Montana State University Billings on Friday, Feb. 5, with the loss being the fourth shutout out of the team’s first five games.
As has been the case with the team’s prior games, the Lady Tetons got off to a slow start and picked things up in the later sets when it was too late.
Williston State lost the first set 25-11 but picked things up in the second and third set, losing 25-15 and 25-18, respectively.
If the Lady Tetons can get a first set victory in future games, it could be just the thing they need to get some wins and get some momentum going.
In the loss, Williston State’s best hitters showed up like they have so far this season.
Natalie Edgar led the team with four kills, and three other Lady Teton players, Sydney Labatte, Jade Llamas and Isabel Evans, each had three kills to help the attack.
Llamas also led the team in digs with eight, and Kira Kristjanson and Jolyssa Marquart each recorded six digs.
What also hurt Williston State is that while they got better each set, so did Montana State Billings.
The Lady Yellowjackets only recorded nine kills in the first set, just two more than Williston State, but MSUB then recorded 15 kills in each of the final two sets. In every statistical category, Montana State Billings led Williston State.
While Williston State did score more points in the second and third set, the thing to note is that they had fewer kills in those sets. After the Lady Tetons recorded seven kills in the first set, they only recorded four in each of the final two.
The key for Williston State is then to come out stronger in the future, but then maintaining that aggressiveness throughout the game. Getting that first set is an important thing each game to setting the tone and taking an early lead.
Williston State now sits at 0-5 on the season, but there are plenty of games left to turn things around. The Lady Tetons aren’t home until Wednesday, Feb. 10, when they face Miles Community College, but getting back on home turf may be the thing they need to get momentum going and get some wins.