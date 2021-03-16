The Williston State College volleyball team lost its two most recent contests on Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16, but the Lady Tetons played great games despite the losses.
A trend has popped up in Williston State’s most recent games, including some prior to Monday and Tuesday, which is that the Lady Tetons’ attack has produced more and become more dangerous to opponents.
On top of that, the Lady Tetons have been able to more consistently start the game with better energy and outcomes. For most of the early part of the season, Williston State had a slow first set and fell behind 1-0 quickly to opponents, but lately the Lady Tetons have been able to come out strong and win the first set.
That was the case against Bismarck State College on Monday, when Williston State came out and won a tough first set 27-25.
Bismarck State College won the match 3-1, but Williston State played a good game throughout.
The Lady Tetons lost the second set by a close 25-21 score but faltered a bit in the third set, losing 25-6. Williston State put up another good set in the fourth set but couldn’t quite come back, losing 25-15.
Williston State put up a balanced attack against Bismarck State. Sydney Labatte led the team with eight kills, followed up by Isabel Evans, who had five kills. Haley Labatte, Tia McGorman and Natalie Edgar each had four kills. Jada Llamas added three kills, and Kira Kristjanson and Keeley Fossum each added one kill.
The Lady Tetons put up a huge defensive effort, recording a team total of 119 digs. Jolyssa Marquart led the Lady Tetons with 34 digs, and Llamas added 23 digs of her own. Kristjanson added 19 digs, Edgar added 17 and Peyton Brown added 16.
McGorman added five digs of her own, Madison Daniel added three digs and Fossum and Sydney Labatte each had one dig.
Against Dawson Community College Tuesday, the Lady Tetons once again had a great start to the match, winning the first set 25-15. Each set was decided by less than 10 points, but Dawson CC was able to come out on top 3-2 in a very close game all-around.
Williston State dropped the second set 25-16 but came back to win the third set 25-23. Dawson CC cleaned things up after that, winning the fourth set 25-22 and the fifth set 15-10.
It was another battle for the Lady Tetons, as they had a balanced game both attacking-wise and defensively.
McGorman and Evans both recorded 10 kills to lead Williston State, and Sydney Labatte and Edgar boh provided some good support, recording seven and six kills respectively. Haley Labatte added five kills, and Llamas and Fossum each added two kills.
Marquart was busy again for the Lady Tetons, recording 34 digs for the second straight game. Edgar was second on the team with 25 digs, and Llamas once again recorded 23 digs.
Brown added 11 digs, Kristjanson added 10 digs and Evans added eight. To round out the team, Sydney Labatte and McGorman added three digs each, and Daniel and Haley Labatte each added one dig.
The Lady Tetons sit at 5-15 overall and only have two games left in the regular season.
Williston State does have a week’s time between the game Tuesday and their next game, which will be March 23 against Miles Community College. That is also the last home game of the year for Williston State.
The final game of the season will be on the road against Dakota College at Bottineau on March 24, with the Region 13 volleyball championship starting on March 28.