WSC volleyball

The Williston State College volleyball team breaks from a timeout during an Oct. 13 home game against Miles Community College. The Lady Tetons lost the game 3-0.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston State College volleyball team is heading to Florida this weekend.

The Lady Tetons are starting their spring season with a series of matches slated for the end of March.

First, the team will take on Bishop State and Pensacola State on Monday, March 28 at Pensacola State College in the Hartsell Arena.

The Bishop State game is at 3 p.m. and the Pensacola State game is at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 29 the team will be at Pensacola Christian College in the Arlin R. Horton Sports Center for a match between Pensacola Christian at 4:45 p.m.

That match is not open to spectators.

On Wednesday, March 30 the Lady Tetons will be at Coastal Alabama Community College East in the Latham N. Saber Physical Education and Athletic Center.

There, they will take on Coastal Alabama South at 2 p.m. then Coastal Alabama East at 4 p.m.

The team will also be streaming all five matches on the Williston State College athletics YouTube page. The link is here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCykkQ6N88VExM2Za2Gf3Akg.



Tags

Load comments