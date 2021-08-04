One Williston State College team has its schedule for the 2021-2022 finalized and uploaded on the Teton athletics website.
The volleyball team already knows what to expect as far as opponents go this season, and the team starts its season in only a few weeks.
Here’s a look at the team’s schedule with all games listed by date and opponent:
August 20 Illinois Valley Community College- away
August 20 Elgin Community College- away
August 21 Ellsworth Community College- away
August 21 Illinois Central College- away
August 25 Bismarck State College- home
August 27 Independence Community College- away
August 27 North Platte Community College- away
August 28 Barton Community College- away
August 28 Central Community College Columbus- away
September 07 Lake Region State College- home
September 08 North Dakota State College of Science- home
September 10 Colorado Northwestern Community College- away
September 10 Wyoming All Star- Trapper Invitational Tournament- away
September 11 Northwest College- away
September 14 Dawson Community College- away
September 15 Miles Community College- away
September 17 Dickinson State University- away
September 19 Jamestown- away
September 20 Dakota College at Bottineau- away
September 23 Southern Idaho College- away
September 24 Salt lake Community College- away
September 29 Bismarck State College- away
October 05 Lake Region State College- away
October 06 North Dakota State College of Science- away
October 07 Trinity Bible- away
October 09 North Platte Community College- away
October 09 Iowa Central Community College- away
October 12 Dawson Community College- home
October 13 Miles Community College- home
October 15 Des Moines Area Community College- away
October 15 North Iowa Area Community College- away
October 16 Cowley County Community College- away
October 16 Iowa Central Community College- away
October 20 Dakota College at Bottineau- home