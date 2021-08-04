One Williston State College team has its schedule for the 2021-2022 finalized and uploaded on the Teton athletics website.

The volleyball team already knows what to expect as far as opponents go this season, and the team starts its season in only a few weeks.

Here’s a look at the team’s schedule with all games listed by date and opponent:

August 20 Illinois Valley Community College- away

August 20 Elgin Community College- away

August 21 Ellsworth Community College- away

August 21 Illinois Central College- away

August 25 Bismarck State College- home

August 27 Independence Community College- away

August 27 North Platte Community College- away

August 28 Barton Community College- away

August 28 Central Community College Columbus- away

September 07 Lake Region State College- home

September 08 North Dakota State College of Science- home

September 10 Colorado Northwestern Community College- away

September 10 Wyoming All Star- Trapper Invitational Tournament- away

September 11 Northwest College- away

September 14 Dawson Community College- away

September 15 Miles Community College- away

September 17 Dickinson State University- away

September 19 Jamestown- away

September 19 Jamestown- away

September 20 Dakota College at Bottineau- away

September 23 Southern Idaho College- away

September 24 Salt lake Community College- away

September 29 Bismarck State College- away

October 05 Lake Region State College- away

October 06 North Dakota State College of Science- away

October 07 Trinity Bible- away

October 09 North Platte Community College- away

October 09 Iowa Central Community College- away

October 12 Dawson Community College- home

October 13 Miles Community College- home

October 15 Des Moines Area Community College- away

October 15 North Iowa Area Community College- away

October 16 Cowley County Community College- away

October 16 Iowa Central Community College- away

October 20 Dakota College at Bottineau- home

Tags

Load comments