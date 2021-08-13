There is a lot of buzz surrounding the Williston State College volleyball team, and at the center of the buzz is head coach Chelsea Hinck.
Last season was tough for many teams and the Lady Tetons were no exception.
The team, like others, played through the stressors created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and by the end of the year only five members returned for a second season.
And Hinck did what any college coach does—she recruited.
But it’s who she recruited that will set a positive tone for the rest of the season.
“I am absolutely over the moon for this team,” Hinck said in an Aug. 11 email. “I wish I could explain how unbelievably dedicated and talented this group is.”
Hinck recruited over a dozen new players, all freshmen, and all specializing in different areas of the game.
And with the five returning members leading the team, Hinck said all 18 members, or all 18 puzzle pieces, are going to be an enormous game changer for Williston State volleyball.
Or, to give a better idea of what the community can expect from the team, Hinck said she has had goosebumps about the season for the last several months.
“My returners are relentless leaders and mentor our new freshman to a different level,” she wrote.
Not only that, but she also said that overall everyone on the team has so much grit, passion and posses a champion mindset all of which will come together for “quite the season.”
“They are very special,” she wrote.
Unlike last year, Williston State will be doing a lot of traveling this season, and they are also expected to attend invites out of state in places like Illinois and Nebraska.
The Lady Tetons start competition on Aug. 20 when they travel to Illinois for the McHenry County College Tournament.
They play against three schools at the invite starting with Illinois Valley Community College at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, Elgin Community College at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, and Illinois Central Community College at 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Then, they host their home-opener on Aug. 25 when they take on Bismarck State College starting at 7 p.m. in The Well.