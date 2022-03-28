The Williston State College volleyball roster just got bigger for next fall.
The Lady Tetons announced the commitment of Jalyn Walruff on March 21.
Walruff, who is from Blue Springs, Missouri, will join WSC fall 2022.
Walruff is a four-year varsity letter winner with a 3.5 GPA at Blue Springs High School.
She was captain her senior and earned All Examiner Honorable Mention two times.
Additionally she earned Second Team All Examiner two times and earned a place on the All District Second Team and All Conference Honorable Mention.
During her high school career she accumulated 431 kills, 61 aces, 105 blocks, 292 digs, and 239 assists, according to a post on the Tetons volleyball Facebook page.
“Jalyn brings an awesome versatility of the game to our program here at WSC,” the post reads. “Jalyn is a very powerful hitter that can also run a quick offense. We are excited that she brings an elevated IQ from also playing beach that will shed a great new vision for our program.”
Walruff will be completing her general education courses while attending Williston State and will continue her college career pursuing a degree in business and marketing.
She said she is most excited about getting the opportunity to play at the next level and becoming apart of the Teton Family.