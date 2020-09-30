Williston State College will resume some activities on campus starting Thursday, Oct. 1.
In a press release from WSC President John Miller, he said athletic teams may resume formal practice on Thursday and some student life events will also start back up again.
This announcement comes as a result from the recent decline in COVID-19 cases within the campus community, according to the press release.
However, Miller writes that the continuation of campus activities will depend on regular monitoring of infection trends, student participation in COVID-19 testing events and maintaining all safety recommendations contained in the WSC COVID-19 plan.
"Ultimately, the decision to maintain athletics and campus activities scheduled in the coming months will be based on a stable and/or downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases," Miller wrote. "Please do your part by wearing a mask, washing/sanitizing your hands regularly, practicing social distancing, and avoiding group gatherings."
According to the college's website, there are three active COVID-19 cases on campus as of Sept. 28. Two of those cases are WSC students and one case is a WSC employee or contractor.
A total of 74 students and employees/contractors combined have recovered so far.
The National Junior College Athletic Association (which WSC follows) postponed fall athletics (volleyball) to the spring prior to the start of the semester and pushed back the start of winter athletics (men's and women's basketball) to January.
As of Sept. 30, that is still the case but the NJCAA still noted that colleges need to ultimately follow the safety guidelines and COVID-19 protocols set forth by their state and local health agency.
Also, at that time athletes in all sports at WSC were still able to practice and meet as teams.
But it was confirmed that practices were put on halt by the end of August and beginning of September because of COVID-19 concerns on campus and within athletic programs.
Now, teams can resume practice and with the exception of hockey, game play will resume in January.
WSC has six teams—volleyball, men's and women's basketball, baseball and softball.