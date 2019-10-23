“We are not going to take no for an answer.”
Those are the words of Williston State College women’s basketball head coach and former Tetons player Kia Herbel. A year ago, the Tetons had a rough go of it, ending their season with an overall record of 7-24.
In 2019-2020, Herbel says WSC is looking to play with more intensity and aggressiveness, which she expects will re-invigorate the program.
“We have some new players that really like to get after it, and I want this group to play with zero hesitation,” Herbel told the Williston Herald. “Offensively, we’ve been working on attacking the basket and improving our shot selection, and defensively, we’ve been improving our ball pressure in full court and half court situations.”
In order to execute coach Herbel’s game plan, the Tetons will have three returning players from last year; forwards Gabriella Capasso and Jordan Kulczyk, as well as guard Kawana Dias dos Santos.
The Tetons head coach believes this group is well equipped to handle a leadership role with the newer players on the roster.
“I think they can really keep the program going in the right direction, and keep everybody on the same page,” Herbel said of her sophomore class. “It will be really exciting to see everybody working towards one common goal. This group has great chemistry already, and that goes a long way.”
As far as newcomers go, Laia Balcells Niubo of Spain will have an opportunity to immediately contribute from the point guard position. Coach Herbel says the Spanish import can not only see the floor very well and set up the offense, but she can also help out on the glass with rebounding duties.
Additionally, Montana recruits and twin sisters, Rylee and Raegan Conlan are scrappy defenders who expected to apply pressure to opposing ball handlers in the backcourt.
The Tetons will have their first contest of the new year on Friday, Nov. 1, a road matchup against Bismarck State College.
In order to succeed in that game and beyond, coach Herbel encourages her club to think about more than just basketball.
“I really want all my players to grow on and off the court, and to represent their school and their community. If they are standup citizens, work hard and never quit, then I think this season will be a huge success,” Herbel continues.