Teton Volleyball holds camp in New Town
The Williston State College Teton volleyball team paired up with Valley City State University volleyball and held a three day camp in New Town for area highschoolers.

Alexander, Plaza, New Town, Parshall, and Four Winds Minnewaukan schools were all in attendance.



