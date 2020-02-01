The Tetons suffered their second defeat in as many days against Jamestown University on Saturday, Feb. 1, falling to the Jimmies 5-1 at the Pete Conlin Arena.
WSC fell behind early, giving up a pair of goals within the first seven minutes of play. After the opening period, Jamestown had accumulated 31 shots on goal compared to only five for Williston State.
With just 29 seconds elapsed in the second, WSC got on the board as freshman forward Dylan Borseth scored for the Tetons on an assist from second-year defenseman Thomas King. After that score however, Jamestown fired back with two goals of their own to take a commanding 4-1 lead after two.
The Jimmies, who ended the game with a total of 72 shots on goal, also added another score with less than two minutes remaining to salt away a 5-1 road victory over the Tetons.
Up next on the schedule, Williston State is slated to host the University of Mary on Tuesday, Feb. 4.