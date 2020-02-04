The Williston State College Tetons (9-23) were simply overmatched in their latest home showdown with the University of Mary as the Marauders earned a 9-2 victory at the Pete Conlin Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Coming into the contest, U Mary boasted a regular season mark of 35-7, and were winners in the previous three season meetings with Williston State.
The Tetons were able to battle the Marauders to a stalemate for most of the opening period. Then with 4:50 to go in the first, University of Mary forward Andrew Huber cashed in with a goal off of a rebound at the net after an initial save by Tetons’ goalie Jimmy Grosklaus. Moments later, the Marauders scored their second goal of the evening to go up 2-0.
WSC closed out the first with a two-minute power play opportunity as UM was called for interference. However, Williston State was unable to capitalize.
Less than three minutes into the second, University of Mary’s forward Cyril Nagurski accounted for the third goal of the game, giving the Marauders a 3-0 advantage at that point.
U Mary held a commanding 5-0 lead at the end of two periods, and went up 6-0 early in the third. A goal from Williston State defenseman Brendan Jay, with assists from Jake Huska and Tanner Davis made the score 6-1 in favor of U Mary. WSC’s Garrett Flaagan also scored in the third from an assist by Wade Auger and Dylan Borseth as the Marauders went on to win by a final tally of 9-2. Up next for the Tetons, they are scheduled to host Minot State at the Pete Conlin Arena on Friday, Feb. 7.