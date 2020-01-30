The women’s game was a closely contested affair in the first half that featured 10 lead changes and eight ties. At the half, the scored was knotted at 28-28. Teton sophomore Gabriella Capasso made her presence felt on the interior, drawing fouls and playing physical on her way to 12 points and three rebounds after the first 20 minutes.
In the third quarter, the Tetons started to fall behind due to a combination of cold outside shooting and sloppy ball handling that helped create transition opportunities for NDSCS. As a result, the visiting Wildcats outscored the Tetons 19-8 in the quarter.
NDSCS opened up the final period on fire offensively, scoring the fist nine points of the quarter while jumping out to a 56-36 advantage on the scoreboard as the Tetons would go to lose 59-43. Capasso of Williston State led all scorers with 18 points, and NDSCS had three players reach double-figures with Kate Carlson’s 15 points representing a team-high.
In the men’s game, NDSCS, who came into the contest boasting a season mark of 17-3, outshot the Williston State in the first half, going 16-of-32 from the field. Meanwhile, the Tetons struggled to find consistent offense as they went 11-of-29 from the field, good for just 37.9 percent. By the break, WSC found themselves trailing 37-31 to the Wildcats.
The Tetons were trying to play catch-up for the duration of the second half. A wing three-pointer from WSC freshman Kobey Lam cut the Wildcat lead to 59-56 with under seven minutes left. However, NDSCS went on an 11-0 run after that to take a commanding 70-56 advantage. The Wildcats would eventually outlast the Tetons down the stretch and come away with an 80-72 road victory.
Mohamed Kone of NDSCS led all scorers with 28, and Lam posted a team-high 21 for the Tetons. Up next for WSC, they are scheduled to host Lake Region State in a men’s and women’s doubleheader on Monday, Feb. 3.