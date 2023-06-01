featured WSC Student athletes from all sports earn top academic honors in spring semester By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 Updated 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nearly 40% of student athletes at Williston State College earned a GPA of 3.5 or better in the spring semester. Williston State College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tetons do much more than win in games; they also win in the classroom.Student athletes from all seven sports — men's and women's basketball, hockey, baseball, volleyball, softball and clay target — at Williston State College earned top academic honors this season.Nearly 40% of the student athlete population at Williston State College excelled in the classroom in the spring semester. 45 students out of 117 athletes who were on a Tetons roster or 38% of the student athlete population at Williston State College received a 3.5 or better GPA for the spring semester. Dean's List: 3.5-3.79 GPA Tevin Dietz – Men's BasketballGrady Gonsioroski – Men's BasketballYasmin Butler– Women's BasketballIrene de la Fuente - Women's BasketballShelby Meyer - Women's BasketballBreanna Old Elk - Women's BasketballMacy Rose - Women's BasketballJordyn Zimmer – SoftballGeorgia Ballard – SoftballAva Keicher – SoftballAbby Uffelman - SoftballCedric Lagasse – BaseballCameron Goff – BaseballWilliam Foote – BaseballColby Dills – BaseballJordan Breen – BaseballSeth Davis – Men's HockeyFreddy Peters – Men's HockeyMalte Kuhn - Men's HockeyCarter Pitcher – Clay TargetAshlyn Halford - Volleyball/SoftballMichelle Hanley - VolleyballTerran Speake - VolleyballPresident's List: 3.8-4.0 GPAShaeed Muhammad – Men's BasketballEmily Kurkowski – Women's BasketballElizabeth Field – Women's BasketballHayley Macdonald – Women's BasketballEllie Haskins – VolleyballEmma Croes – SoftballKylie Larson - SoftballAlexis Stahlman - SoftballMarleigh Thurman - SoftballDan Conway – BaseballShane Cowan - BaseballZach Evanochko - BaseballOscar Hargreaves - BaseballDylan Smith - BaseballRiley Starko - BaseballAndrew Franson - BaseballAlex Bailey – Men's HockeyIsaac Ellingson – Men's HockeyBraden Kindopp – Men's HockeyHunter Rossland – Men's HockeyJuan Isarraraz - Clay TargetTyson Ray - Clay Target Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Education Baseball Softball Hockey Basketball University Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 20 hrs ago Comments Most Popular House 'not haunted,' but it has a cool story Williston mayor announces new City Administrator He returned to the US for his daughter’s wedding — he left with a $42,000 hospital bill Western resort towns risk being ‘loved to death’ American Legion to honor buried soldiers at Riverview Cemetery Warm Williston weather attracts Bird Ride, as scooters appear everywhere New managing editor arrives in Williston 2-year-old Williston boy dies after falling from fourth-floor window Sundby to be inducted into Hall of Fame Gianforte strengthens curriculum for Montana students