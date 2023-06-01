Williston State College Logo

Nearly 40% of student athletes at Williston State College earned a GPA of 3.5 or better in the spring semester. 

The Tetons do much more than win in games; they also win in the classroom.

Student athletes from all seven sports — men's and women's basketball, hockey, baseball, volleyball, softball and clay target — at Williston State College earned top academic honors this season.



