The Williston State College Teton men’s team improved their season mark to 13-12 with a 96-87 home victory over United Tribes Technical College on Monday, Feb. 10. As for the WSC women’s squad, they suffered their fourth consecutive loss, falling to UTTC at the Well 82-72.
The first half of the men’s game was a tightly contested battle that featured seven ties and five lead changes. Then with less than 10 minutes to go before the break, WSC went on a 10-2 run to pull ahead 37-29.
Williston State benefited from a balanced scoring output as three Teton players reached double figures through the game’s first 20 minutes. Eden Holt led the club with 12, and Shae Linton-Brown and Kobey Lam posted 11 and 10 respectively to help WSC to a 51-45 advantage at halftime.
The Tetons appeared to take control following a five-point possession with 14:20 to go in the second half. A pair of free throws from Holt courtesy of a technical foul call against UTTC’s Nick Jiles, and a three-point play from Isaiah Williams helped Williston State jumped out to a 63-50 lead. However, the Thunderbirds would trim the Tetons’ lead to five after a Jiles three-pointer made the score 72-67 with 7:30 left.
UTTC cut the lead to 76-75 when a pair of Teton threes from Lam and Holt gave WSC some breathing room at 82-75 with less than four minutes remaining. After that, Williston State regained control of the game thanks to steady ballhandling against the UTTC press, as well as timely shooting by Lam and others to earn a 96-87 victory. Lam led all scorers with 30 points, and Holt added 26 in the Tetons’ fourth win in five games.
Meanwhile, the first half of the women’s contest saw United Tribes enjoyed balanced scoring from their starters, and led by as many as 10 points. For the Tetons, they struggled to consistently finish at the rim in transition, and misfired at a number of shots from close range.
Sophomore forward Gabriella Capasso was the most impactful Teton player through the first 20 minutes, drawing fouls in the paint, and getting high percentage opportunities at the basket. She led all scorer at the break with 16 points including 6-of-7 from the charity stripe, and also contributed with five boards and a pair of steals. Nonetheless, WSC found themselves trailing 44-35 at intermission.
Williston State trimmed the deficit to 59-52 after three quarters. In the fourth, WSC threatened to make a run, keeping the game close for much of the period. However, United Tribes opened up a double-digit lead with less than three minutes to go en route to an 82-72 victory. Capasso ended the game with a season-high 36 points, and added eight boards and three steals in defeat.
Up next for both Teton clubs, they will travel to Dawson Community College for a doubleheader showdown on Thursday, Feb. 13.