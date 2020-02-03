The Williston State College Tetons split a home doubleheader at the Well on Monday, Feb. 3. While the men’s squad defeated the visiting Lake Region State Royals 88-68, the women’s team came up short in their matchup 77-57.
It was a battle of attrition in the men’s contest as Williston State big man Nathaniel Powell was out of the lineup with an ingrown toenail infection, and WSC scoring threat Jordan Kellier missed his fifth straight game nursing a right ankle injury. Meanwhile, Lake Region State dressed just seven players for the game.
The Tetons came out flat initially, and the Royals took advantage with some hot shooting early. At one point in the period, LRS enjoyed a 22-6 lead on the scoreboard. However, Williston State battled back, finding the offensive continuity that eluded them earlier in the ballgame.
WSC took their first lead of the game following a transition layup from Paul MacSteves with under six minutes to go before halftime. Kobey Lam also helped get WSC back in the game with five makes from beyond the arc in the period. By the break, the Tetons managed to push their lead to double-digits, taking a 45-35 lead at intermission.
The Tetons led wire to wire in the second half en route to a convincing 88-68 home win. Five WSC players reached double-figure scoring totals as Lam posted a game-high 22, and MacSteves concluded the evening with 19. Now winners of two of their last three, Williston State moves to 11-12 on the season, and 2-6 in conference play.
Meanwhile in women’s action, the Tetons played the Royals close in a defensive minded first half. After the first 20 minutes of play, WSC outrebounded visiting Lake Region State 29-25, but committed five more turnovers than LRS. Sophomore Gabriella Capasso led the way with 11 first half points, but the Tetons trailed 37-31 at intermission.
Things got away from WSC early in the third quarter as the Tetons had trouble with the pressing defense of Lake Region State. Offensively, Lake Region State revved up the tempo of the game, beginning the period on a 12-2 run. The Royals consistently put pressure on the Tetons throughout the quarter, not allowing WSC to get in an offensive rhythm. Heading into the fourth, LRS had established a commanding 61-43 advantage on the scoreboard.
The Tetons showed their competitive spirit early in the fourth quarter, cutting the Royals’ lead to nine points with 5:38 to go. However, LRS would eventually go on to win, 77-57.
Capasso led all scorers with 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, and collected seven boards. WSC teammate Jordan Kulczyk scored 15, and added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in defeat. WSC’s record now stands at 4-20 on the year.
Up next for both WSC squads, they will travel to their next doubleheader showdown at Bismarck State on Thursday, Feb. 6.